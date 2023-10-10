No relief from heat as Hyderabad heads into winter transition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:41 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: Despite the calendar indicating October, residents of Hyderabad are currently grappling with weather conditions more reminiscent of an early summer.

The city is experiencing surge in temperatures, consistently soaring beyond the 35-degree Celsius mark in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that there is no immediate respite in sight for this spell of high heat.

Dr. A. Sravani, a scientist at IMD-Hyderabad, said, “we are presently in the transition period from the monsoon to winter” This kind of intense heat is not uncommon during this transitional phase.”

While some districts in South Telangana may experience isolated rains, all other districts, including Hyderabad, are expected to remain dry.

Dr. Sravani added that a decline in temperatures is anticipated from November, signaling the onset of winter. Hyderabad is expected to witness a significant shift in weather patterns during the second week of November.

Seethaphalmandi recorded the highest temperature on Tuesday, reaching a sweltering 37.3 degrees Celsius. The weather department has stated that these soaring temperatures are expected to persist until the end of the month, affecting the entire state, including Hyderabad.