Non-profit organisation ‘PRASHO’ launched in Hyderabad

PRASHO stands for preventive health and evidence-based practices

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Hyderabad: Noted health care professionals and leaders in public health from Hyderabad have come together to launch a non-profit voluntary organisation Pragyaan Sustainable Health Outcomes Foundation (PRASHO), which will focus on unique challenges in the health care sector that often go unnoticed yet wield immense power to shape the health and well-being of our communities.

Well known public health specialists including Dr R Govind Hari, Dr Ranga Reddy Burri and Prof GVS Murthy, who have collaborated to launch PRASHO, said that the organization will focus on antimicrobial resistance, mental health, and the often overlooked yet critical area of public health.

“PRASHO stands for preventive health and evidence-based practices. We extend support to people with disabilities and vulnerable groups, ensuring they receive the healthcare they deserve,” they said.

False or misleading information related to health on various social media platforms has become a major social and public health problem. To counter such fake news, PRASHO has felt the need to set up a Health Media Collaborative Centre.

“It aims to provide factual information for individual and community action to prevent disease and improve health. A Series of invited talks in the lines of TED talks (MED Talks) from inspirational health speakers will also be organised,” they said.