Northern Arizona varsity boasts of research, excellence

The university provides programmes both in online and offline mode and offers programmes in 10 areas of study

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:12 am 10:33 pm

Established in 1899, Northern Arizona University (NAU) is a public research university with its main campus in Flagstaff, Arizona. Governed by the Arizona Board of Regents and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, Northern Arizona University offers 153 undergraduate and 125 graduate programmes including many certificate courses. NAU spreads across 29 campuses throughout Arizona.

Northern Arizona University offers undergraduate and graduate programmes in the fields of Arts and Humanities, Business and Administration, Computing and Technology, Criminal Justice, Education, and Counselling. The university provides programmes both in online and offline mode and offers programmes in 10 areas of study. Some popular disciplines are Art and Humanities, Business, Communications; Education; Engineering; Health and Nursing; and Law and Criminal Justice. The popular undergraduate courses are BS in Applied Computer Science, BA in Anthropology, BS in Biology, BBA, BS in Chemistry, and BS in Communication Science and Disorders. The popular graduate courses are MA in English, MM in Music, MBA, MS in Computer Science, MS in Nursing, MS in Informatics.

Northern Arizona University is one of the most popular colleges and universities with international students. An analysis of student visa data suggests that in 2019 as many as 1,159,798 international students came to the US to study at American colleges and universities. From this diverse international pool, NAU was home to approximately 1,401 international students. College Factual ranks NAU as 202nd out of a total of 1,279 colleges and universities for popularity with international students. NAU suggests that international students make up about 4.5% of the student body.

NAU is also classified among “R2: Doctoral Universities — High research activity”, providing practical solutions to problems that impact its region, nation, and the world. Its students and world-renowned faculty researchers work together to explore solutions to climate change, minority healthcare disparities, improve prosthetics technology, and create sustainable solutions for a wide variety of issues.

Northern Arizona University was ranked No. 144 for top public schools on US News & World Report’s Best Colleges Rankings for 2021. This is the first time NAU has been nationally ranked. The key metrics used in the rankings include class sizes, student to faculty ratio, the achievement of Pell Grant recipients and social mobility index, institutional resources, retention and graduation rates, and peer assessment of an institution’s academic reputation.

Northern Arizona University has been ranked #284 in National Universities;

• #501 – 600 in the World Universities by the Times Higher Education 2020 Rankings

• # 224 in Top Performers on Social Mobility by the US News and World Report 2020 Rankings

• #38 in the Engineering programs by the US News and World Report 2020 Rankings.

• #191 – 200 in the United States by the Top Universities 2020 Rankings.

Northern Arizona University has a worldwide network of alumni and it organises several alumni meetings, seminars, workshops, and other events that are very fruitful for the students as well as for alumni. These meet-ups and events offer a great opportunity to establish new contacts. Some notable alumni are Robin Braun — the United States Navy Vice Admiral, American athlete Lopez Lomong, actor Seamus; former Arizona Governor Raul Hector, author Diana Gabaldon among others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .