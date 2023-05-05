Northern Power Distribution Company’s village adoption programme yields positive results

The TSNPDCL has adopted 633 villages in 16 districts and completed 1,305 works worth Rs 43.99 crore under the programme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:44 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: The village adoption programme undertaken by the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) to resolve electricity issues in villages has shown positive results. The TSNPDCL has adopted 633 villages in 16 districts and completed 1,305 works worth Rs 43.99 crore under the programme so far.

The officials have been allotted a village and given the responsibility of not only providing power supply but also taking up repair works so that the people need not suffer. According to TSNPDCL Chairman and Managing Director A Gopal Rao, officials will be fully responsible for all power-related issues in the village allotted to them.

Under the programme, 6.587 loose lines were identified, and 1,218 were fixed. Similarly, 2,055 out of 4,110 bent poles and 151 out of 6.075 coded poles were replaced in various adopted villages. Apart from this, officials fixed 6,158 places where tree branches were touching wires, identified 17,814 additional pillars that were needed and laid 425 new ones in the adopted village.

The officials allotted villages were also addressing issues such as distribution transformers with high load, dilapidated controller sheds, stray wires problems, earthing, capacitors to be installed in farmer’s wells, and several other issues. They were also asked to check power thefts in their respective villages.

According to the officials, priority was given to solving 30 types of electricity problems, especially those that do not have a financial burden. Gopal Rao claimed that the programme had already started showing results, with the number of complaints gradually decreasing in the last few months

Info:

Villages Adopted: 633

Works Taken Up: 1,305

Amount Spent: Rs 43.99 cr

Loose Line Fixed: 1,218

Bent Poles Replaced: 2,055

Coded Poles Replaced: 151

New Pillars: 425

Additional Pillars Demand:17,814

Types of Work Undertaken: 30

District Wise Adopted Villages:

Khammam: 62

Hanamkonda: 39

Karimnagar: 49

Nizamabad: 81

Adilabad: 25

Kothagudem: 39

Warangal: 38

Jangoan: 27

Bhupalpally: 31

Mahabubabad: 33

Jagtial: 48

Peddapalli: 36

Kamareddy: 44

Nirmal: 27

Asifabad: 19

Mancherial: 35