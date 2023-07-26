Now, women get an exclusive library in Karimnagar

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 04:24 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Karimnagar: In the first of its kind move in the State, a separate library exclusively for women has been established in Karimnagar town. Besides arranging books on different subjects and from multiple genres, all facilities for women readers have also been provided in the library.

Located in Ramnagar, the library is attracting the women from surrounding areas since different varieties of books such as life histories of social reformers like Savitribai Phule and others were available.

Novels and personality development books, books on stitching, cooking and kitchen tips, health, beauty care and others were also available. The library owes its origin to the State government’s efforts to take books closer to the people, with its concept of Public Reading Rooms and the subsequent establishment of such reading rooms in all villages.

The women’s library is one among five public reading rooms to be established in the district in the first phase. Books, furniture and other facilities were being provided by spending about Rs.1.5 lakh on each library. Every month, the District Libraries Authority will provide Rs.2,000 to each reading room toward the purchase of newspapers and maintenance.

As part of the programme, gram panchayats have to provide a room to open libraries. Local corporator and Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani took the initiative to provide the Mahila Sangham building to set up the women’s library in Ramnagar.

Besides books from different genres worth about Rs.15,000, chairs, racks, washrooms and other facilities were arranged by the District Libraries Authority. The local Mahila Sangham is maintaining the library, which was inaugurated by BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar during the Telangana Formation Day celebrations earlier this year.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Libraries chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud said the library was the first one exclusively for women in the State. As the local corporator had come forward to provide the Mahila Sangham building, the reading room was established in Ramnagar, he said.

They were planning a permanent building for the women’s library, Anil Kumar Goud said, adding that five more reading rooms would be established in every constituency.