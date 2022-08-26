NTPC Ramagundam organises free medical camp at Malyalapalli

Published: Updated On - 08:50 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

NTPC doctors conducting health check-up to the residents of Maliyalapalli on Friday.

Peddapalli: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, NTPC Ramagundam conducted a free medical camp in Malyalapalli of Ramagundam mandal on Friday.

CSR-CD in association with Dhanwantari hospital organised a free consultation and health check-up for the residents of Malyalapalli. About 105 villagers availed the facilities of free medical camp held under the supervision of Chief Medical Officer Dr Itwari Ram Lahri.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Specialist, OBGY, Dr Archana Jamwal said that NTPC Dhanwantri hospital was always committed to provide medical facilities to the project affected people. He further informed that a total 10 projects affected villages would be benefited during the Phase-I of free medical camps.

On the occasion, free medicines were distributed to the people of the village.

Medical team consisting of senior specialist, OBGY, Dr Archana Jamwal, Medical Officer, Dr Kiran, and Junior Officer Nursing Dhanlaxmi carried out health check-ups to the people. DGM-CSR Shri Surendra Singh Trivedia, paramedical staff and CSR officials were present at the event.

Corporator Shri Kannuri Sathesh Kumar also graced the event.