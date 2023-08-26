NTPC-Ramagundam receives gold for its CSR activity

On behalf of NTPC-Ramagundam, its executive (LA/R&R/CSR) Nishant Krishan Tiwari received the award from Uttar Pradesh Assembly speaker Satish Mahana.
Pedapalli: The National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam has received the gold award in the category of “Best PSU implementing CSR” at 14th Exceed Green Future Environment, CSR & HR Award held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
On behalf of NTPC-Ramagundam, its executive (LA/R&R/CSR) Nishant Krishan Tiwari received the award from Uttar Pradesh Assembly speaker Satish Mahana.