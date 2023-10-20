Oasis Fertility launches its 33rd centre in Hanamkonda

With state-of-the-art IVF labs and advanced technology, the centre is all set to offer personalized fertility treatments to both men and women.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:46 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Oasis Fertility launches its 33rd centre in the country

Hanamkonda: Oasis Fertility launched a full-fledged IVF centre here on Friday. This is the 12th in the state and second in Warangal. With state-of-the-art IVF labs and advanced technology, the centre is all set to offer personalized fertility treatments to both men and women.

The centre was inaugurated by Dr A Narasimha Reddy, Senior Gynecologist and Fertility Specialist, Managing Director, Warangal Hospital, in the presence of Dr P Anjani Devi, Embryologist, Oasis Fertility, Dr Jalagam Kavya Rao, Clinical Head & Fertility Specialist, Oasis Fertility, Warangal and Hanamkonda, and Sudhaker Jadhav.