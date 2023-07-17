Officials conduct survey to fix boundaries of encroached NSP lands in Khammam

Khammam: Officials of Revenue, Irrigation and Survey, Settlements and Land Records Department have taken up a joint survey to fix boundaries of NSP lands in survey number 140 of Velugumatla village in Khammam Urban mandal in the district.

This is in the wake of about 20 to 23 guntas of Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) 21st main branch canal (MBC) land being encroached by the side of the canal and behind SR Gardens in the city. A piece of land was allegedly encroached by Ponguleti Prasad Reddy, the brother of Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, while constructing SR Gardens.

As the issue was pending for long, in order to overcome the issue, Prasad Reddy reportedly approached NSP officials seeking a no-objection certificate (NCO) for the disputed land. As he could not obtain an NOC, Prasad Reddy approached the High Court seeking to resolve the issue and the court issued orders directing NSP and irrigation officials to conduct a joint survey of the land.

Following the court orders, the Irrigation Department Executive Engineer issued a notice to Prasad Reddy to be present for the survey of the land in question to fix the boundaries on July 15. But he failed to be present at the spot stating health reasons.

Officials again issued a notice for conducting a survey of the land on Monday.

Irrigation Department Chief Engineer Shankar Naik informed Telangana Today that following the court orders, a joint team of Revenue, Irrigation and Survey, Settlements and Land Records Department along with parties concerned were engaged in the survey of the land to fix the boundaries.

After completing the survey, a report would be submitted to the officials concerned for further action. The land in question falls under the jurisdiction of Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA), said officials engaged in the survey.