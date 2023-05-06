Olympian Alex Antony visits HPS Begumpet for special sessions with students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: Olympian Alex Antony visited the Hyderabad Public School (HPS)-Begumpet for a special sessions with students and shared his experience as an Olympian, here on Saturday.

Antony, who represented India in the mixed 4x400m relay at the Tokyo Olympics, stressed on how to overcome obstacles to achieve excellence.

“I am enthralled to be a part of the HPS summer camps, which are a positive initiative for students who are interested in sports. Young athletes getting Olympic standard facilities, and schools who are willing to go the extra mile will encourage students to aim for international championships,” he said.