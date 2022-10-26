| One Dead Five Injured In Suspected Lpg Blast In Hyderabad

One dead, five injured in suspected LPG blast in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:02 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: One person died and at least five others were injured in a suspected LPG cylinder blast in a house at Doodh Bavi in Chilkalguda on Wednesday.

Police sources said the mishap occurred due to a LPG leakage from the cylinder and was reportedly triggered by an electrical short circuit.

On receiving information, the police and fire department officials rushed to the spot and took up rescue operation. The injured persons were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital.

The Chilkalguda police are investigating.