| One Dead One Injured In Road Accident In Yadagarigutta

The accident took place when a lorry hit a scooter on which the victims were traveling.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:30 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: One person died and another was injured in a road accident at Ramasyampet of Yadagirigutta mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Monday.

More details are awaited.