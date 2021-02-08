One killed in drunken brawl at liquor store in Hyderabad

The victim Vikas and Mahesh got themselves drunk at the liquor shop and ended up arguing with each other, following which the liquor shop staff intervened and tried to pacify them.

By | Published: 11:29 am

Hyderabad: A youngster died after he was allegedly assaulted by the staff of a liquor store at Uppal here late on Sunday.

The victim Vikas and Mahesh got themselves drunk at the liquor shop and ended up arguing with each other, following which the liquor shop staff intervened and tried to pacify them. In the process, Vikas and the staff had an argument and the former was beaten up.

While Vikas died, Mahesh was injured. The Uppal police are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .