One killed, seven injured in road accident in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Representational Image

Jagtial: One person died while seven others were injured in a road accident near Govindupalli of Gollapalli mandal on Sunday.

The incident occurred when an autorickshaw collided with an oil tanker coming from the opposite direction. Eight persons, including two children, were travelling in the auto from Velgatur to Mallial.

Local people shifted the injured to the Jagtial district headquarters government hospital where one person, Merugu Kalavva, 60, died while undergoing treatment. Four persons who sustained serious injuries were shifted to Karimnagar for treatment.

The Gollapalli police are investigating.