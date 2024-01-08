One more tiger found dead in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 07:21 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Barely two days after a tiger’s death in a suspected territorial fight, the carcass of another tiger was found in the forests of Darigaon village in Kagaznagar mandal on Monday.

Forest officials said the carcass of a tiger was found in the forests of Darigaon village. The cause of the casualty could be said only after examination by veterinarians and higher officials of the department, they said, adding that the post-mortem would be performed on Tuesday with the spot being in dense forests. Ten staffers were deployed to protect the carcass, they said.

As per the officials, the spot was about two kilometres away from the place where the carcass of the first tiger was found. It is learnt that the tiger, a male, had multiple wounds on its body. It is suspected that the tiger might have died after being trapped in a snare. The tiger was said to be identified as K15.

On Saturday, the carcass of a one and half-year old female tiger named S15 was found in the forests of Darigaon. Forest officials said that the carnivore died after a territorial fight with another tiger. They ruled out either electrocution or poisoning as causes of death.

Locals on the edge

Movement and sighting of tigers in the forests of Charigaon, Narlapur, Nandiguda, Darigaon, Vanjiri, Malini, Sheelapalli and many other forest fringe villages in Kagaznagar and neighboring Sirpur (T) ranges have become a routine affair. Locals expressed concern over the sightings, with the two tiger deaths now triggering panic. division.

About seven to eight tigers are residing in the forests of the district. Similarly, tigers from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur and reserves of Gadchiroli districts of neighboring Maharashtra continue to drift towards Telangana in search of territory and prey.