Opening of BRS Delhi office a proud moment for every BRS soldier: Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha said the opening of the BRS central office building in New Delhi was a proud moment for every BRS soldier.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, she said the success of the party and its emergence as a political power at the national level was the result of the overwhelming support of the people.

The party that was formed with the sole aim of formation of Telangana State achieved its goal fighting all odds. The formation of Telangana and its development owed very much to the statesmanship and perseverance of the party leader K Chandrashekhar Rao. His commitment to the cause inspired 39 political parties across the country and made them to support statehood for Telangana.

The BRS had emerged as a formidable force today. With 9 MPs in Lok Sabha, 7 MPs in Rajya Sabha and 105 MLAs in Telangana State, the party has grown into a national powerhouse. Crediting the success of the party and its amazing journey to its visionary leader, Chandrashekhar Rao, she hailed the role of party men and leaders who all believed in him, his vision and commitment of BRS Party.