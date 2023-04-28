Operation Kaveri: 17 Telangana citizens evacuated from Sudan reach Delhi

The second batch of 17 Telangana citizens evacuated from crisis hit Sudan on Friday reached Delhi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:59 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: The second batch of 17 Telangana citizens evacuated from crisis hit Sudan on Friday reached Delhi under “Operation Kaveri”, launched by the union Government to rescue its citizens from war-torn nation.

Around 754 people returned home under Operation Kaveri on Friday, with two flights reaching New Delhi and Bengaluru. About 392 Indians stranded in Sudan reached Delhi and among them 17 were from Telangana.

On Thursday, 14 people arrived from Sudan at Mumbai Airport, taking the total to 31 from Telangana. The total number of rescued citizens now stands at 1,360.

Telangana Bhavan resident commissioner Gaurav Uppal personally received the people from the State who arrived at Air Force Station, New Delhi.

He told media that the State government was making arrangements for sending people arrived from Sudan to Hyderabad. Few of them were accommodated in the Telangana Bhavan and arrangements were being made to send them to Hyderabad at the earliest, he informed.

Nearly 3,000 Indians were based in Sudan before the conflict began. Indians are boarding ships from Port Sudan to Jeddah. Port Sudan is around 835 km from Khartoum and the journey takes nearly 12 hours. The journey from Port Sudan to Jeddah by sea takes another 12 hours.

In Jeddah, India has set up a control room and transit facility to facilitate evacuation. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan is currently in Jeddah to oversee the evacuation mission.

Also Read Fourteen Sudan evacuees from Telangana reach Mumbai