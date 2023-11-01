Organs of brain dead farmer donated in Hyderabad

A total of five donor organs, including two kidneys, liver, and two corneas were retrieved and allocated based on Jeevandan organ donation guidelines

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:26 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: Family members of a 61-year-old farmer, Medaboina Pentaiah, hailing from Mannevaripampu, Bhongir, who was declared as brain dead, have donated his organs to needy patients. A total of five donor organs, including two kidneys, liver, and two corneas were retrieved and allocated based on Jeevandan organ donation guidelines.

On October 28, the farmer suffered head injuries after a fall at his home. He was rushed to Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad where he was under emergency ICU care for four days and with no improvement in his health, the doctors on October 31 declared him as brain dead.

Following grief counselling sessions by organ donation volunteers, Pentaiah’s wife Medaboina Suseela and children consented to donate his organs. Jeevandan thanked the family members of the farmer for donating organs, which will save lives of five more.