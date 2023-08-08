Over 2,000 seats vacant after TS ECET first phase seat allotment

After the first phase of seat allotment for the TS ECET 2023 on Tuesday, more than 2,000 seats remained unfilled across different second-year engineering courses.

Hyderabad: Over 2,000 seats in various second-year engineering courses were vacant after the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 first phase seat allotment on Tuesday.

A total of 12,953 candidates attended the certificate verification and 12,880 exercised the web options seeking seat allotment. While 11,698 engineering seats were up for grabs in 171 institutions, 9,606 were allocated to students.

Similarly, 74 BPharmacy seats out of 1,213 were allotted in 117 colleges. A staggering 3,200 candidates could not allotment as they exercised a limited number of web options.

The TS ECET is conducted for diploma and BSc Mathematics degree holders for the lateral entry admission into second-year engineering and BPharmacy courses offered by the colleges in the State.

As for branch wise, the computer science and IT related courses saw 74.17 per cent seat allotment out of 6,900 seats. The seat allocation in the civil, mechanical and allied courses was 96.60 per cent while there were 1,617 seats in them. Similarly, 94.61 per cent seat allocation has been done in electronics & electrical courses.

Candidates who received seat allotment must self-report online on the website https://tsecet.nic.in/ and pay the tuition fee on or before August 12. Failure to pay the amount or self-report online will lead to cancellation of the provisionally allotted seat.

