Over 280 applications received for VC posts in various Universities in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 10:28 PM

Hyderabad: The State government has received over 280 applications for 10 Vice Chancellor (VC) posts in Telangana on Monday, which also was last day of receiving applications. The appointment of the VCs is expected to be held after the parliamentary elections.

The notified VC posts include Osmania University, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Palamuru University and Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University.

For the first time in the history of the universities, the State government is drawing up plans to hold training programmes for the newly appointed VCs.

“The government is planning to train newly appointed VCs for 10 to 15 days to keep them fully prepared for their job,” Principal Secretary to Government (Education) Burra Venkatesham told ‘Telangana Today’.