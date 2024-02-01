Palguna named Chairman of All India Beach Football committee

For the first time, four eminent Telangana football personnel have been appointed as AIFF members

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 10:00 PM

GP Palguna

Hyderabad: GP Palguna, Secretary of the Telangana Football Association, has been appointed as the Chairman of All India Beach Football Committee by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday.

AIFF also appointed Shabbir Ali as Vice-Chairman of AIFF Technical Committee and Victor Amalraj as AIFF Technical Committee member and Palam Acharjee as Futsal Committee member.

Also Read Sai Karteek pair marches into semis of World Tour Tennis 25K ITF Futures

For the first time, four eminent Telangana football personnel have been appointed as AIFF members as Telangana Football Association congratulated all four of them on their recognition.