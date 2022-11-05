Participation in sports activities help to achieve leadership qualities: KU VC Ramesh

Warangal: Kakatiya University (KU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh has exhorted the students to actively participate in the sports and games as they would help to overcome the stress, and also acquire leadership qualities, sportive spirit, improve the decision making skills, and discipline.

He along with Husnabad MLA and KITSW Additional Secretary, Vodithala Satish Kumar has inaugurated the three-day “Inter-Collegiate Tournaments for Men (Phase-I), being organised by the department of Physical Education, Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, here on Saturday.

“Participation in the district level games can fetch you opportunities to participate at the national level too. It will inculcate national integrity and cultivate brotherhood among the student community. There are 1,200 players from 41 various colleges competing in six types of games like shuttle badminton, basketball, table tennis, chess, volleyball and football in the tournaments from the erstwhile districts of Warangal, Adilabad and Khammam under KU jurisdiction,” Prof Ramesh said.

MLA and KITSW Additional Secretary, Vodithala Satish Kumar said that the KITSW had incorporated games and sports in the curriculum and allotted two periods per week in the regular schedule.

“Physical education is one of the core subjects which safeguards the physical fitness of the students. It is also an integral part of undergraduate education. Students can utilise the sport facilities like well-equipped indoor stadium, gymnasium, playfields comprising 25 acres of land catering to outdoor games like football, volleyball, cricket and Tennis at our campus,” Satish said.

KU Sports Board secretary, and Professor of Chemistry, T Savitha Jyotsna said that the sports and games were pillars of health and bright future of the students.

Administrative Officer and Professor of Physical Education, KITS, Warangal, P Ramesh Reddy said that the active participation in games and sports students could also improve communication skills and inter and intra-personal skills. He advised the players to draw inspiration from sports legendaries like Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra, Vishwanathan Anand, PV Sindhu and PT Usha.

HoD, Physical Education, KITSW, Dr M Srinivas Reddy, Dr ATBT Prasad, HoD, and PRO Dr D Prabhakara Chary, Venkataswamy, Nagaraju, Mahesh, Dr Bhaskar, Dr Somanna, Dr Prabhakar, Sunil Reddy and K. Sridhar, Kumar, sports persons, hods, deans, faculty, staff and players from various colleges were present at the ceremony.