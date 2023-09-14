‘Pawan Kalyan was always with Chandrababu’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Tadepalli: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan always had only the Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu in his mind and he never tried to hide this fact all along, observed the YSR Congress Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, he recalled that Pawan Kalyan supported Chandrababu in 2009 polls and contested separately in 2014 to split the anti-government vote. “Now he says that they have come together, but were they ever separate?,” he asked.

Noting that the YSRCP was enjoying as much as 75 per cent of the people’s support for the first time which no political party ever had, the YSRCP leader exuded confidence that the ruling party would get 60 per cent of the vote share not withstanding the various factors working against it. It was always ready to face the elections and there was no need to bother about what Pawan Kalyan said, he remarked.

Observing that Rs.350 crore went out in the skill scam and Siemens said it did not get any money, Ramakrishna Reddy pointed out that it was clear that DesignTech and other shell companies received it. “In fact, there was no mention of Rs.3,300 crore in the MoU. They had one thing in the GO and another thing in the MoU. Amaravati scam, skill scam and everything will come out. There is evidence for all,” he stated.

On the comments by Pawan Kalyan, he said that that the film actor would have talked responsibly if he was a politician heading a political party. One would only make a laughing stock of oneself by repeating dialogues from cinema, and Pawan Kalyan was closer to reel while the people were close to real, the YSRCP leader stated.