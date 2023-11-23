Thursday, Nov 23, 2023
Pawan Kalyan’s heartfelt encounter with dog squad goes viral

In a touching video, Pawan Kalyan can be seen interacting with a dog squad, specifically highlighting a delightful encounter with Bindu

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 08:09 PM, Thu - 23 November 23
Hyderabad: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan recently shared a heartwarming moment on Instagram that quickly gained traction across social media platforms.

In a touching video, Pawan Kalyan can be seen interacting with a dog squad, specifically highlighting a delightful encounter with Bindu, an affectionate member of the squad. In his caption, he recounted the unexpected joy of meeting Bindu at Begumpet Airport while waiting to board his flight. The wagging tail and friendly demeanor of Bindu uplifted his spirits, providing a comforting and unforeseen connection before takeoff.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pawan Kalyan (@pawankalyan)

Having joined Instagram just this July, Pawan Kalyan has amassed an impressive following of 2.8 million followers, although he doesn’t follow anyone himself.

