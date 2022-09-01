PD Act invoked against rowdy sheeter in Bhupalpally

Bhupalpally: Superintendent of Police (SP) J Surender Reddy invoked the PD Act against rowdy sheeter Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy for allegedly threatening the people and illegally occupying the plots and lands in the district. In a press note released here on Thursday, the SP said that Rajalingamurthy who formed a gang had been indulging in criminal activities like threatening the land owners and settling the land disputes repeatedly.

“Though he was arrested several times, he is continuing with the criminal activities posing a threat to peace in the society. He was involved in four criminal cases in 2022,” the SP said and added that he was involved in 12 cases so far. “Keeping this in view, we invoked provisions of the PD Act on August 30 and shifted him to Cherlapally central jail following the due procedure,” he said, and warned the other land grabbers and rowdy sheeters that they would not spare anybody who will commit the offences and destroy the peace.