Peddapalli: Live wire snaps at agriculture field, farmer couple electrocuted

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:49 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Peddapalli: A farmer couple, Odelu and his wife Rajavva, were electrocuted on the outskirts of Lalapalli of Eliged mandal on Tuesday.

According to the police, Odelu and Rajavva, residents of Sultanpur, had gone to Lalapalli to work in their agricultural field but came to contact with a live electric wire accidentally while they were spraying pesticides. The wire, which passes over their field, had got cut and fell in the field. The couple is believed to have stepped on it without seeing it. Both were killed on the spot.

Villagers, who found the bodies in the field, informed the police, who have registered a case.