People of Mancherial pin hopes on Parliament budget session

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 29 January 2024, 06:58 PM

Mancherial: While the much awaited modernization of Mancherial railway is facing a fund crunch, several proposed developmental works continue to remain in the pipeline due to poor allocation of funds by the union government. However, people pinned many hopes on the ensuing Parliament budget session slated to be held from January 31 to February 9.

Mancherial railway station is one of the best performing stations in Telangana. It registers income of over Rs 1 crore by way of operating various train services and about Rs 30 crore through transportation of goods per month. It was selected for modernization under the Amrut Bharat scheme in 2023, cheering the passengers and residents of the district headquarters.

Under the ambitious initiative, drinking water, toilets, model shopping malls complex, platform, modern ticket counters and an escalator were taken up spending somewhere between Rs 10 crore and Rs 20 crore each. Works relating to the escalator, creation of a third platform and a ticket counter, etc., have not been completed so far. The delay of the work is attributed to insufficient allocations in the budget of the Centre.

Likewise, passengers are experiencing inconvenience due to lack of basic amenities at Ravindrakhani, Mandamarri and Rechni Road railway stations. The formation of the third line between Kazipet and Ballarshah is yet to be thrown open in full-fledged manner. Services of super fast express trains and introduction of new trains between Kazipet and Kaghaznagar, and from Karimnagar to Kaghaznagar remains a mirage.

Meanwhile, a proposed national highway from Bellampalli to Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, Mancherial-Warangal highway 163 G via Manthani and Armoor-Mancherial national highway have not been taken off so far. The work on these road networks will be commenced only if the union government earmarks funds in the coming budget.

On the other hand, coal miners have been demanding for waiving of income tax on their salaries for quite a long time. They continue to be unhappy by the budgets presented till 2023. They hope that they would find a relief in this budget if the Centre addressed their demand. Around 30,000 miners will be able to benefit once the tax is waived.