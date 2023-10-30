Perform election duties effectively, Collector tells polling officers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham said that election duties were very important and should be performed effectively without any mistakes at any stage.

The Collector inspected the three-day training programme which began on Monday for the polling officers at Wyra Government High School on Monday and enquired about the details of the polling officers. Out of 300 polling officers, 295 attended the training on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Gautham said that the polling officers should play a vital role to ensure that the elections were held smoothly without any problems. The polling officers should have a clear understanding of their duties on the day before the polling and on the day of polling.

The guidelines of the Election Commission must be strictly followed in the performance of duties. A mock poll has to be conducted in the presence of the election agents of the political parties 90 minutes before the start of polling on the polling day.

All matters related to election duties have been provided in the form of a booklet, it should be read and must be followed. A checklist would be given and the polling officers have to go according to the check list in discharging their duties, he suggested.

Kothagudem district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala made it clear that there was no exception to the training programme and everyone who was assigned election duty had to attend the training. Strict action would be taken as per the rules of the Election Commission in case of absenteeism.

The training classes would be held for three days for Kothagudem constituency and for two days for remaining Yellandu, Pinapaka, Ashwaraopet and Bhadrachalam constituencies, Dr. Ala informed.