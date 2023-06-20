PHARMEXCIL to hold expo in Hyderabad

20 June 23

Hyderabad: The 9th edition of International Pharma Exhibition (IPHEX) of PHARMEXCIL will be conducted from July 5 to 7 at Hitex Exhibition Centre in the city.

The first IPHEX expo was conducted in 2013 and it is returning to Hyderabad after six years. Over 375 firms from the country would be showcasing their products at the expo and nearly 600 overseas business delegates from over 120 countries would attend the event, Uday Bhaskar said.

Industry visits of the manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad would be organized for overseas Ministers, government officials, procurement agencies to familiarize them about the standards and best practices that Indian industry was following.

Apart from expo and business meetings, there would be panel discussions on potential collaborations among G20: business prospects for Indian Pharma, International trade: Indian Pharmaceutical sector, quality compliance and patient safety, biosimilars and vaccines etc, he added.