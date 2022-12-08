Pingle College teacher Dr Parvathi wins ‘Society for Plant Research’ award

Dr Parvathi, who received many national and international awards, has earlier won the ‘State Best Teacher award’ from the Telangana government.

Hanamkonda: Continuous research in the field of plant science (Botany) and academic merit has helped Head of Department of Botany of the Pingle Government College for Women (Autonomous), Dr Dharavath Parvathi to win the national level ‘Fellow Award’ from the Society for Plant Research (SPR), an autonomous not for profit organisation with national reputation.

Sharing her happiness over winning the award with ‘Telangana Today’, Parvathi said the Society for Plant Research founded by Prof SK Bhatnagar had been playing a key role in imparting knowledge to researchers in the field of plant science. “The organisation conducts many researches in Botany, Ecology and Plant Technology besides publishing the ‘VEGETOS’, a research journal,” she said, and thanked the management for conferring the award.

Dr Parvathi, who received many national and international awards, has earlier won the ‘State Best Teacher award’ from the Telangana government. She participated in 36 national and international conferences and published 22 standard papers in peer-reviewed journals and authored two books.

A native of Kodad in Suryapet district, Parvathi did her M.Sc in Botany from Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad, in 2001, and obtained her Ph.D degree from the Kakatiya University, Warangal, in 2018 for her thesis titled “Studies on Mycotoxins producing fungi associated with dried chillies (Capsicum annum L.) and their management”.

“While a total of 10 researchers/academicians from across the country were selected for the award by the SPR, Parvathi is one among those privileged academicians,” said College Principal Dr B Chandramouli, and congratulated Parvathi for winning the award.

She will be receiving the award at a conference at Pondicherry University in February next year.