Pioneer Institute of Hotel Management’s winter food carnival adds a festive touch to academics

Students in their final year participated in the activity and showcased their talent at the carnival’s booths.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:25 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

“We are attempting to make our students entrepreneurs by pushing them to set up their own stalls and exhibit their food. This would pump up their confidence and make them take a bright step after they leave the college,” says director Nitin Prakash.

“This is the fourth time we’ve hosted the event, which has been a big success over the last three years. We encouraged our students to participate and whip up anything they fancy from appetisers to desserts, and we trained them from start to finish so that they could manage their own restaurant or online food business after their education was complete,” Archana, principal, adds.

The college was filled with a festive atmosphere as the students sampled the most unusual 50-plus cuisine varieties from over 10-plus food stalls. They made the college feel like Christmas by putting up Christmas trees and lights around, which added beauty, festivity and shimmer to the event.