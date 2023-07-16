Piped natural gas to houses in Ramagundam in August

Initially, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) authorities have decided to supply gas to houses in three localities of the Municipal Corporation of Ramagundam limits by completing all pending works by August.

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 04:36 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Peddapalli: For the first time in the State, cooking gas will be supplied to homes soon since the works on supply of piped natural gas to domestic as well as commercial operations in the erstwhile Karimnagar district have reached the final stage.

Initially, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) authorities have decided to supply gas to houses in three localities of the Municipal Corporation of Ramagundam limits by completing all pending works by August. Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) township, Gouthaminagar and Shantinagar area of the 39th division of MCR have been selected to supply piped natural gas. Besides laying pipelines, connections have also been given to a few houses in these localities. Registration process has also started with a fee of Rs.618 for each customer.

Speaking to Telangana Today, IOCL senior manager and erstwhile Karimnagar district in-charge, Shyam Sunder informed that they were conducting a survey in the localities to get the opinion of customers since the gas would be supplied only with the consent of customers.

Informing that the registration process has already started, he said that so far, they got 110 registrations. Informing that the works were almost completed, he said they were contemplating to supply piped natural gas to houses in three localities from August by completing pending works.

As part of the union government’s plans to supply natural gas to houses through pipelines across the country, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has chosen Ramagundam wherein the gas is available.

Since RFCL is a gas-based urea production unit, gas is being supplied to the plant from the Kakinada (Krishna-Godavari basin) of Andhra Pradesh. So, PNGRB has chosen Ramagundam, officials said.

In order to supply the same gas to Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts through a pipeline, PNGRB invited tenders and IOCL got the tender for erstwhile Karimangar. Besides domestic requirements, piped gas will be supplied for commercial operations too.

Apart from the construction of a gas station at RFCL, laying of pipelines within the town as well as other towns of erstwhile Karimangar district is nearing completion. Shyam Sunder said compared to liquid petroleum gas (LPG), natural gas was safer and available at 40 percent lower price than that of LPG.