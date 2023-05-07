Two Maoists killed in encounter in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:25 AM, Sun - 7 May 23

Kothagudem: Two Maoists were reportedly killed in an exchange of fire between the police and Maoists in Cherla mandal in the district on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Puttapadu forests in the mandal on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders when the Greyhounds forces were conducting combing operations.

Cherla LOS commander Rajesh and Chetna Natya Mandali (CNM) commander Nanda were said to be killed in the encounter. One SLR and other material were recovered from the spot, sources said.