Playground named after Siripuram Yadaiah who died of self-immolation during Telangana agitation

Special CS, MA&UD, Arvind Kumar issued a GO naming a playground situated nearby Municipal Corporation office, Badangpet as ‘Siripuram Yadaiah Playground’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:12 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: In honor of Siripuram Yadaiah, the 19-year-old intermediate student who had self-immolated himself near Osmania University campus in February, 2010 during Telangana agitation and eventually died, the Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Arvind Kumar has issued a Government Order naming a playground situated nearby Municipal Corporation office, Badangpet, Rangareddy district, as ‘Siripuram Yadaiah Playground’ with immediate effect.

