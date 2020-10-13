Plea seeks land compensation

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 9:36 pm

Hyderabad: Justice A Abhishek Reddy of the Telangana High Court heard a writ petition challenging the action of the authorities in not paying compensation for the lands that have been acquired for the purpose of Theegala Vagu Reservior in Jayashanker Bhupalpally district. Banoth Kishan and 75 others contended that it is not for the government to deprive them of the benefits of compensation and rehabilitation as provided under the law. The petitioners also sought a consequential direction to the authorities to pay the land acquisition compensation and also the Rehabilitation and Resettlement entitlement as per the right to fair compensation and transparency under the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. The Advocate General informed the court that steps are being taken by the government to settle the matter with the petitioners by paying the requisite compensation and sought time for the same. The court granted time to the state till January.

Wilful defaulter case adjourned

A two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, adjourned a batch of writ petitions related to wilful default and fraud to next Tuesday. The panel directed the RBI to file its report on the interpretation of its guidelines on fraud. Rajesh Agarwal of BS Limited, now under liquidation, has challenged the proceedings of the bank declaring him as a wilful defaulter and his account as fraud. The panel adjourned the matter to October 20.

