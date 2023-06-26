Police launches campaign seeking information about Maoists

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:11 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Kothagudem: The district police have launched a campaign in remote agency villages seeking information about CPI (Maoists).

Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj along with staff visited a remote village Gadde Madugu Gutti Koya of Dummugudem mandal on Monday, following directions from Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G. The ASP interacted with the villagers and pasted stickers with a message ‘Samacharam Maaku- Bahumati Meeku’ (Information for us – gift for you) and phone numbers of officials on the doors of the houses in the village.

Pankaj said the Maoists have been hindering development in the villages with their anti-social activities. In addition to that the naxals were robbing innocent tribals and keeping them away from development, he said.

The official noted that tribal people want to live a peaceful life though the Maoist party leadership was trying to attract tribals towards them in the name of their party ideology. Villagers should inform police if they know the information about the Maoists, he said.

The phone numbers on the door stickers could be contacted without fearing the Maoists and a suitable reward would be given to the informants, the ASP said. Dummugudem CI Ramesh, SIs Narsi Reddy and Keshava Rao were present.