Police open fire as TDP-YSRC groups clash

On Thursday, rival groups affiliated with the Telugu Desam Party and the ruling YSR Congress Party engaged in clashes in the town of Palnadu district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:42 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Representational Image

Vinukonda: Rival groups belonging to Telugu Desam Party and the ruling YSR Congress Party clashed in this town of Palnadu district on Thursday and the police had to open fire in the air to disperse the mob.

According to reports, TDP took out a rally demanding withdrawal of false cases against its former MLA G.V. Anjaneyulu and came across local MLA from YSRCP Brahmanaidu. They pelted stones at car, smashing the glass panes and the legislator’s gunman was injured in the incident.

Soon YSRCP workers rushed to the place and there was clash.

Brahmanaidu said that he was going to Jagananna Suraksha programme when the TDP workers obstructed him and alleged that two days back, they had destroyed his dairy farm.