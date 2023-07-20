TDP comes out with new action plan for 2024 polls

TDP supremo N.Chandrababu Naidu is gearing up for upcoming elections in the state. Naidu chalked out a new action plan guarantee the future of the people in the state as well as party workers and leaders'.

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has come out with a new action plan to guarantee the future of the people as well as party workers and leaders’.

He discussed the proposed plan and election preparedness with important party leaders at his residence here for about three hours on Thursday and explained how the anti-incumbency factor should be converted into votes against the ruling party. He is said to heave spelt out the modalities of the new plan which calls for fool-proof measures from the booth level to party incharge in all areas.

According to Naidu, there would be two surveys on the work done by every functionary of the party every month to evalutate the progress and take corrective action. The polls results in every constituency during the past three elections would be analysed and accordingly, the committees would be provided with an action plan. A ten-member back office team would be set up in every constituency for the purpose.