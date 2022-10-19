Police organise blood donation camp in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Adilabad: A total of 280 units of blood were raised during a blood donation camp organised by police to mark Police Martyrs Commemoration Week in Adilabad on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar was the chief guest of the event.

Uday Kumar, who donated blood to set an example to others, said it was a welcoming sign that everyone had come forward to give away their blood for the cause. He dubbed the donors as saviours of life. He stated that blood was the need of the hour as patients of thalassemia and sickle cell require it every month.

The SP said differently-abled persons, government employees and youngsters voluntarily donated blood, indicating a positive sign. He thanked doctors of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (RIMS)-Adilabad and representatives of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS)-Adilabad unit for extending their cooperation in conducting the programme.

Uday Kumar, stating that the supreme sacrifices made by the policemen for society and the country were matchless, also told the police to support victims and to ensure justice to them, which would be a real tribute to the martyrs.

Additional SPs Srinivas Rao, C Samay Johan Rao, Utnoor ASP Harshavardhan, Adilabad DSP Umender, Inspectors P Surender, B Raghupathi, K Sridhar, K Mallesh, K Naresh Kumar, E Chandramouli, J Krishnamurthy, Reserve Inspectors D Venkat, B Sripal, M Vamshi Krishna, Dr Rajyalaxmi of RIMS, technicians and many others were among who attended the event.