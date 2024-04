Rs 60,000 cash seized in Asifabad

Wankidi Sub-Inspector Dolakasi Sagar said the money was seized from Jadi Ashok belonging to Jendaguda village in Asifabad mandal for failing to show relevant documents.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 April 2024, 09:25 PM

Representational Image.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Unaccounted cash to the tune to Rs 60,000 was seized at an inter-state check post in Wankidi mandal centre on Sunday.

Ashok was heading to Wankidi mandal. On Saturday evening, Wankidi police seized unaccounted cash of Rs 8.81 lakh from 13 persons leaving for Maharashtra travelling in a car at the same check post.