Political instability dangerous for Telangana: KTR

Both the Congress and BJP could stoop to any low to get into power. Congress leaders were more interested in positions and there would be a change of Chief Minister every six months, KTR said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:26 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stating that people were praying for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government to continue in power, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said while his party was working for the welfare of the people, opposition parties were striving for their own development.

Both the Congress and BJP could stoop to any low to get into power. Congress leaders were more interested in positions and there would be a change of Chief Minister every six months, he said, also pointing out that during the Congress regime from 1989 to 1994, 400 people had lost lives in communal riots.

Also Read CM KCR express grief over Nampally fire accident

“All this was done by Congress leaders to change their own Chief Minister,” Rama Rao said at a meeting of BRS workers in Sanathnagar on Monday.

Ridiculing TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s remarks that Congress would create jobs for youth by setting up a place where they could sell vegetables round the clock, he said the BJP too was known for its communal politics and triggering hatred among different sections. They were least bothered about employment and welfare, he said.

“If there is political instability in Hyderabad and there are law and order issues, the entire Telangana will be affected,” Rama Rao said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had ensured welfare of all sections in the State. During the Congress rule from 2004 to 2014, the government had spent Rs.930 crore towards minorities welfare, while the BRS government spent Rs.12,000 crore, he said.

Talking about development that took place in healthcare infrastructure in Hyderabad, Rama Rao said before State formation, there were only Osmania, Gandhi and NIMS hospitals in the city. Now, there were 350 Basthi Dawakhanas and four TIMS hospitals were being established in Hyderabad, he said, adding that free diagnosis tests were being done for the people through T Diagnostics.

The Chief Minister’s dream was to provide 24-hour water supply to all colonies in Hyderabad as done in Western countries. Already, a pilot project was being implemented in a few areas of Sanathnagar constituency, he said.

Recalling his visit to the popular Niloufer cafe last week, the BRS working president said he had interacted with the owner of the cafe and other customers. Quoting the cafe owner, Rama Rao said people who run businesses in the city wanted the BRS government to continue in power, failing which the business fraternity feared losses.