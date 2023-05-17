Politics aside, praise comes in for ‘Telangana Speed’

The signing of MoU with govt, Foxconn broke the ground for its plant in just about two and half months, thus testifying to what Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said about 'Telangana Speed'

Published Date - 08:07 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: When Taiwanese giant Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) broke the ground for setting up its electronic manufacturing unit at Kongara Kalan on Monday, it was a watershed moment in the history of Telangana.

Since the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State government, FIT broke the ground for its plant in just about two and half months, thus testifying to what Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said about ‘Telangana Speed’.

After industry leaders like Liu, now leaders from different parties are also hailing the State leadership for its pro-active approach and speed.

Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat general secretary and former bureaucrat PVS Sarma was the latest to join the bandwagon of Telangana Speed admirers, when he said ‘political ideologies aside, must admit, have not seen such pace of development and planning in Telangana before’.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had meticulously changed the perception about the State, he pointed out how investments were pouring into the State.

“Investments are pouring in and people are happy. As of now, seems its BRS again” Sarma tweeted, also observing political parties in Telangana were not able to counter the development agenda of the BRS. BJP was rising but took to communal and divisive politics, going down steeply. Congress is busy in ‘internecine feuds, cannot offer a viable alternative’, he said.

“Overall, credit to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao duo” he tweeted.

Earlier, it was AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who called the Foxconn development a great achievement by Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, terming it a testament to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership since 2014 as well.

“A peaceful atmosphere, solid infra, wonderful people and a welcoming culture. Who would not want to invest here?” Owaisi had tweeted.

The other day, union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar said Telangana was at the forefront in the agriculture sector as well, with increased crop production and yield. In the wake of the G20 Summit to be held in Hyderabad from June 15 to 17, he said the Centre and the State governments would work together to showcase India’s importance in the world agriculture sector.

Meanwhile, former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshmi Narayana tweeted “Congratulations to Goa, Telangana & Haryana states for achieving 100% household water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission.; Punjab, Gujarat , Himachal & Bihar – 90% ; UP has the lowest Coverage – 13.75%; AP is at 18th place with 69.74%…”

Replying to him, Rama Rao said fact was that the BJP-led union government was inspired by Mission Bhagiratha and launched the Jal Jeevan Mission. The Minister also pointed out that the Centre however, had not heeded Niti Aayog’s recommendation for a grant of Rs.19,000 crore to Mission Bhagiratha.