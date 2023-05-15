Telangana excelled despite hurdles created by Centre, says KTR

If Modi ji had fulfilled his promise of filling up two crore jobs annually, the State BJP unit should not have organized unemployment march, KTR said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Stating that employment and creation of wealth was a challenge for any government, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the task got even tougher when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was creating hurdles in Telangana’s growth and development.

There was stiff competition among States and it takes lot of commitment to convince the investors. Despite all these challenges, the Telangana government had filled up 1.30 lakh vacancies and the exercise to fill up another 80,000 jobs was under progress, he said.

Speaking at a public meeting after breaking ground for Foxconn’s electronics manufacturing facility at Kongara Kalan, he said opposition leaders in the State were unfortunately leaking question papers to create unrest among students and youth.

Ripping apart both Congress and BJP for their opportunistic politics, the Minister said while one political party indulged in communal politics, the other, which failed to develop the State after all these years, was seeking one more chance to rule.

Making things clear that the government alone could not provide employment, the Minister said across the world, governments were looking towards private companies for setting up units and providing jobs.

“If Modi ji had fulfilled his promise of filling up two crore jobs annually, the State BJP unit should not have organized unemployment march,” Rama Rao said.

With less than three percent population in the country Telangana was bagging 30 percent of national panchayat awards. Similarly, in Swachh Survekshan 26 awards were secured by the State. Not just in agri, IT sectors, Telangana was surging ahead in all fields, the Minister said.

Only the stable government and able leadership under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao were the reasons for Telangana to attract investments into the State, he said, adding that party cadre should work with passion to ensure that the BRS comes to power with 100 seats.

All the wealth created in the State would again be distributed among the people through different welfare and development programmes, he said, adding that actor Rajinikanth had expressed disbelief about Hyderabad’s rapid growth and wondered whether he was in New York. “But opposition parties here have gone blind to witness this development,” he said.

Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation works

Stating that the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation works were being executed at brisk pace, the Minister said the project would transform Rangareddy district.

He specifically urged Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and BRS Ranga Reddy district incharge Manchireddy Kishan Reddy to arrange buses from Ibrahimpatnam and Maheshwaram for the party cadre to visit the project sites and witness the rapid progress.

“People who had created hurdles in execution of the project, are now seeking one more chance to rule the State,” Rama Rao added.