Popeyes arrives in Hyderabad: The Famed US fried Chicken Giant Brings Its Cajun Flavour to India’s City of Pearls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:50 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: Popeyes, the iconic US fried chicken titan, has opened in Satyam Mall, Ameerpet, in Hyderabad.

FoodWorks Limited in a press release said the brand’s debut in India began with the launch of its flagship restaurant in Bengaluru, followed by a spread in Chennai, Manipal, and Coimbatore. The brand’s advent in Hyderabad signals yet another significant achievement, highlighting its growing appeal among fried chicken aficionados throughout the southern Indian territories.

Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, said, “Citizens of Hyderabad can now enjoy the bold Cajun flavours of fried chicken, burger (sandwich) in a brioche bun and French fries at the first store in Asian Satyam Mall.”

The success of Popeyes is attributed to its meticulous hand breading, battering, and marinating of locally procured fresh chicken for a full 12 hours in distinctive Cajun seasonings – a classic fusion of cayenne pepper, garlic, onion, black and white pepper, and celery, guaranteeing a truly memorable gastronomic adventure with each bite.