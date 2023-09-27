Popular Banjara Hills restaurant ‘Fullfills’ to shut down

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:43 AM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: After serving its patrons since 2019, the well-known restaurant ‘Fullfills,’ located in Banjara Hills, has announced its permanent closure. The owner, Palakurthi Srilakshmi, shared this decision in a heartfelt message, expressing gratitude to the loyal customers who have been part of their journey.

In a statement released by Palakurthi Srilakshmi, she stated, “This decision was not made lightly, and it comes with a heavy heart. Our final day of operation will be September 30, and until then, we invite you to join us for one last meal to reminisce and say goodbye. Thank you for being a part of our journey, and we hope to see you one last time before we bid farewell.”

However, Srilakshmi assured customers that the restaurant would return with a new theme and a new location in the near future.