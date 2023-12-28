Thursday, Dec 28, 2023
Praja Palana: 11,595 applications submitted in Adilabad

As many as 6,248 applications were received from 17 mandals, while 5,347 applications were dropped in Adilabad municipality

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:24 PM, Thu - 28 December 23
Adilabad: Meanwhile, 11,595 applications were submitted by people in the district on the first day of Praja Palana programme on Thursday.

As many as 6,248 applications were received from 17 mandals, while 5,347 applications were dropped in Adilabad municipality.

Echoda mandal stood in the top position by registering 677 applications, while Mavala mandal appeared in the bottom by seeing 50 applications.

