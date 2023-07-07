Prakash Javadekar appointed BJP’s election in-charge for Telangana

National general secretary, Sunil Bansal, who also holds the post of in-charge of the State will now co-assist Javadekar
Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Friday appointed former union minister and Rajya Sabha member Prakash Javadekar as the party’s election in-charge for Telangana for the upcoming State elections.
This comes after the recent major reshuffle that the party conducted in Telangana along with three other States where new party presidents were named.