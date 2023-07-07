Prakash Javadekar appointed BJP’s election in-charge for Telangana

National general secretary, Sunil Bansal, who also holds the post of in-charge of the State will now co-assist Javadekar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

File Photo: Prakash Javadekar

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Friday appointed former union minister and Rajya Sabha member Prakash Javadekar as the party’s election in-charge for Telangana for the upcoming State elections.

National general secretary, Sunil Bansal, who also holds the post of in-charge of the State will now co-assist Javadekar. This comes after the recent major reshuffle that the party conducted in Telangana along with three other States where new party presidents were named.

