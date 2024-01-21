Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh celebrated in Hyderabad

Prabhandak Committee of Gurdwara Saheb, Secunderabad, organised massive birthday celebrations at Classic Gardens, Balamrai, where large number of devotees participated in Vishaal Deewan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 08:50 PM

Hyderabad: The 357th birthday celebrations (Prakash Purab) of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh Guru and founder of Khalsa Panth concluded with thousands of Sikh devotees and other community faiths celebrating it with religious fervour, gaiety and devotion on Sunday.

The Prabhandak Committee of Gurdwara Saheb, Secunderabad, organised massive birthday celebrations at Classic Gardens, Balamrai, where large number of devotees participated in Vishaal Deewan.

Also Read Anand Utsav to be held from Jan 26 to 28 in Hyderabad

The congregation was marked by the recitations of Gurubani Keertans and Kathas from Ragi Jathas including Amarjeet Singh (Patiala), Bhai Mehatab Singh (Jalandhar), Bhai Jagdev Singh and Bhai Charanjeet Singh, who were specially invited from other parts of the country, Prabhandak Committee, president, S. Baldev Singh Bagga, General Secretary, S Jagmohan Singh and Secretary S Harpreet Singh Gulati said.

After the culmination of the congregation, the traditional Guru-Ka-Langar was served to the devotees.