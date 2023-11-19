Premiethon 2023: A run for premature newborns organized by extra mile foundation

Premature birth is a significant public health problem across the world because of the associated neonatal (first 28 days of life) mortality and short- and long-term morbidity and disability in later life.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:04 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Hyderabad: More than 2,300 participants joined Premiethon 2023, the hope run to support the premie newborns organised by Extra Mile Foundation on Sunday. IT Principal Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan flagged-off the event which comprised 10km, 5km and 3 km runs and held from T-Hub to Hitec City.

Among others, badminton player, Saina Nehwal, Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEOm T-Hub, Avnish Kumar, Managing Director, Neeru’s also joined the participants from different walks of life.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), every year about 15 million babies are born prematurely, which means more than 1 in 10 of all babies born globally. Out of 15 million babies born preterm globally, 1/5th are born in India.

This comes with need of expertise, infrastructure, and huge cost of care for intensive care treatment of such babies, needing high end ventilators, drugs, disposables, investigations, parenteral nutrition and 24×7 constant monitoring needing sufficient human resources, which includes trained doctors and nurses.