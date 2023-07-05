President appreciates Sulakshya Seva Samithi founder

The President praised the Samithi's work and expressed her admiration, encouraging him to continue with his efforts in assisting more people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:10 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hanamkonda: President Droupadi Murmu appreciated Santhosh Manduva, founder and president of Sulakshya Seva Samithi, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people in need, mainly in Warangal.

During a brief meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Manduva informed the President about the Samithi’s activities, such as providing food, shelter, education, and medical care to those in need, and also presented a special souvenir highlighting the organization’s ten-year journey.

