President appreciates Sulakshya Seva Samithi founder

Hanamkonda: President Droupadi Murmu appreciated Santhosh Manduva, founder and president of Sulakshya Seva Samithi, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people in need, mainly in Warangal.
During a brief meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Manduva informed the President about the Samithi’s activities, such as providing food, shelter, education, and medical care to those in need, and also presented a special souvenir highlighting the organization’s ten-year journey.
The President praised the Samithi’s work and expressed her admiration, encouraging him to continue with his efforts in assisting more people.